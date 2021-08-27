MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced its latest menu innovation, plant-based Italian Sausage, which rolls out across all 500+ MOD locations on Tuesday, August 31. The new plant-based protein is made from non-GMO pea protein and will be a permanent fixture as a MOD topping; customers can add the protein to any pizza or salad, along with any combinations of toppings – all for one flat price.

Developed exclusively with Plantly – a chef-created, plant-based food and beverage brand – the plant-based sausage is a classic spiced Italian-style crumble made with only real, high-quality ingredients including U.S. grown non-GMO pea protein, filtered water, expeller-pressed canola oil, and seasoned with fennel, oregano, and thyme. With 12 grams of protein per serving, the plant-based sausage contains no artificial ingredients, fillers, sweeteners, preservatives, flavors, or colorings, and is vegan, gluten-friendly and soy free – offering flexitarian customers a delicious and craveable meatless version of one of MOD’s most popular topping.

“We’ve spent the past two years methodically testing plant-based proteins and simply put, we found Plantly’s Italian plant-based sausage to be completely craveable and far superior in both taste and quality – and were immediately drawn to the real ingredient list,” says Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer of MOD. “We’re excited to bring our customers a product that is not only delicious, but an easy swap or add, if they want to go meatless or simply have more flexible choices.”

Try it for free

To welcome its newest menu topping, MOD is celebrating with “Plant Your Pizza Day” on August 31 with a special “Plant One, Get One” offer. To take advantage of this one-day offer, customers simply need to order in-restaurant with a friend - and when one goes meatless with MOD’s new plant-based protein, the other pizza is free!

Try it on the Willow – Limited Time Seasonal Pizza

The Willow, a limited edition “Flash MOD”, features MOD’s new plant-based Italian sausage on a creamy garlic parmesan sauce base, and topped with shredded asiago cheese, fresh creamy ricotta, sliced mushrooms – baked and then finished with peppery fresh arugula and a drizzle of smokey, rich, Romesco sauce.

The Willow is also available as a vegan option, featuring MOD’s new plant-based Italian sausage on an extra virgin olive oil base with chopped garlic, dairy-free cheese, roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms – baked and then finished with peppery fresh arugula and a drizzle of smokey, rich, Romesco sauce. The new plant-based Italian sausage is the latest addition to MOD’s current vegan options, including their signature red sauce, regular and gluten-free crusts, and dairy-free cheese. Full allergen information can be found here - https://modpizza.com/allergen/