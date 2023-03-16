MOD Pizza Announces Return of Key Lime No Name Cake

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced the return of its Key Lime No Name Cake. The customer favorite is available March 13 through June 4 at all 530+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

The Key Lime No Name Cake is a delicious, lime-flavored white cake filled with tart lime cream, covered in a white chocolate coating and topped with salted sugar.

“After overwhelming demand from customers, we’ve brought back the Key Lime No Name Cake as a seasonal dessert for spring,” says Scott Uehlein, VP of Culinary Excellence and Innovation, MOD Pizza. “This sweet, citrusy and zesty treat is a great complement to any MOD pizza or salad!”

The Key Lime No Name Cake is priced at $3.39-3.89 ($5.08 in Canada) depending on location and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards® members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items and more.