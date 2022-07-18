MOD Pizza Brings Back Seasonal Favorites for the Summer

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced it is bringing back five seasonal customer favorite pizzas beginning on Monday, July 18. Each week for five weeks, from July 18 to August 18, a different seasonal pizza will return as a limited-time offer at the special price of $7. Each “flashback” will be available Monday through Thursday via online ordering at MODPizza.com and in the MOD app.

Five Weeks of Customer Favorites

These craveable MOD Flashbacks incorporate tasty summer seasonal ingredients with a variety of flavor-packed toppings:

The Olivia, available July 18 – July 21. A delicious pesto -based favorite topped with shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil, finished with a balsamic fig glaze swirl.

The Ruthie, available July 25 – July 28. A traditional red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, and freshly shredded parmesan, finished with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

The Lucia, available August 1 – August 4. A spiced Calabrian chili red sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh ricotta, smoky pepperoni, and fresh basil.

The Carmen, available August 8 – August 11. A pesto base topped with fresh spinach, shredded mozzarella, feta, crumbled bacon, artichokes, and jalapenos.

The Fred, available August 15 – August 18. A r ed sauce topped with shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sliced red onion, and fresh pineapple, finished with a BBQ swirl.

MOD Flashbacks are available for online and in-app ordering at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.