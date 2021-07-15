MOD Pizza Brings On Jill Golder to Board of Directors

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC , the purpose-led, people-first fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the addition of Jill Golder to its Board of Directors. Ms. Golder, a veteran in the restaurant industry, spent more than three decades in finance leadership at category-leading brands. Ms. Golder is a current board member of ABM Industries, where she serves on the audit and governance committees and of IZEA Worldwide, where she chairs the audit committee and serves on the governance committee.

Ms. Golder has dedicated her 30-plus-year career to the restaurant industry. She most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. where she led restaurant and retail financial functions, with oversight of corporate finance, investor relations, strategic planning, internal audit, quality assurance, treasury, and technology and information services. Prior to this role, Ms. Golder was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ruby Tuesday and was chief financial officer at Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants. Notably, she also spent more than two decades with Darden Restaurants, one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S., leading finance teams across several brands including Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Smokey Bones, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill to the MOD Board, where her deep industry and financial leadership experience will be a strong addition. We will look to her expertise and counsel as we continue to deepen our impact across existing markets and transition into the next phase of growth for MOD,” says Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO of MOD.

MOD currently has more than 500 locations system-wide across 28 states and Canada, with plans for continued growth for the foreseeable future.