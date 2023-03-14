MOD Pizza Debuts New Pocket Pie on Pi Day

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings announced its latest menu innovation, the Pocket Pie. The new craveable creation is MOD’s first handheld, on-the-go entrée offering. MOD is debuting three delicious Pocket Pies – Italiano, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Four Cheese – each individually sized, oven-fired and packed with authentic, artisanal flavors. These limited-time offerings are available beginning on Pi Day, March 14 through early June at all 530+ MOD locations system-wide.

Each of the three tasty Pocket Pies is handmade with MOD’s signature pizza dough and filled with maximum MOD portions of fresh ingredients and perfectly oven-fired till cooked, then folded for a mouthwatering, melty meal.

Italiano: A delicious white sauce base packed with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese, pepperoni, salami, roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula, and red sauce.

Four Cheese: A delicious white sauce base filled with freshly shredded mild-cheddar, mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: A delicious white sauce base filled with shredded mild-cheddar cheese, chicken, bacon, and finished with a tasty ranch drizzle.

“The new Pocket Pie brings our fans a new way to experience MOD, while enjoying our craveable high-quality ingredients, and value they already know and love,” says Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza. “As we continue to innovate with new menu offerings through 2023, our customers can expect to find more variety and delicious options for all occasions.”

The MOD Pocket Pie is available beginning on Pi Day, March 14, with prices ranging from $7.99 – $9.56 depending on location in the U.S., and $12.99 in Canada.

To celebrate the debut of MOD’s new Pocket Pies, customers can try MOD’s latest creation for free at the following MOD locations on Pi Day. Customers in these locations simply need to give secret code (hint π) to claim their free Pocket Pie on March 14th!

MOD Rockwall North - 1901 N Goliad St, Rockwall, Texas, 75087

MOD Santan - 2904 S San Tan Village Parkway Ste. 101, Gilbert, Arizona, 85295

MOD Market Street - 2401 East Market St, York, Pennsylvania, 17402

MOD Bellevue - 317 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, Washington, 9800