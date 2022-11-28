MOD Pizza Introduces Chocolate Peppermint Cake

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, introduced its limited-edition holiday No Name Cake – the Chocolate Peppermint Cake – available beginning November 28 through the holiday season or until supplies last, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.

The Chocolate Peppermint Cake showcases the classic flavors of the holiday season wrapped together - a rich chocolate cake filled with a creamy peppermint frosting, coated in delicious dark chocolate and topped with festive peppermint candy-cane sprinkles.

The newest No Name Cake is available for $2.87 – $3.17, depending on the location, and $4.47 in Canada. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items.