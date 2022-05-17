MOD Pizza Introduces Menu that Gives Back to Nonprofits

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today debuted its new Value(s) Menu, introducing an easy way for customers to make an impact while enjoying their favorite MOD items. When customers order from the MOD Value(s) Menu, they will be supporting a non-profit helping to make meaningful change in the hundreds of communities MOD serves. The Value(s) Menu will be a permanent addition to MOD’s menu and is meant to celebrate the positive impact that can be made when like-minded organizations partner around their shared values.

MOD’s inaugural Value(s) Menu partner – now through August 22 – is Best Buddies International, the world’s largest organization dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With today’s announcement, MOD plans to donate $500,000 to Best Buddies to help support their mission of inclusion through programs that support integrated employment, one-to-one friendships, leadership development and inclusive living communities.

Make An Impact With A Meal

There are two simple ways for customers to make an impact when they order from MOD’s new Value(s) Menu:

Value(s) Meal: When customers purchase a Value(s) Meal – any MOD-sized pizza or salad and a 24-ounce beverage - MOD will donate 50¢ to Best Buddies

When customers purchase a Value(s) Meal – any MOD-sized pizza or salad and a 24-ounce beverage - MOD will donate 50¢ to Best Buddies Side of MODness: Customers can add a “Side of MODness” to any order and make a 50¢ donation to Best Buddies

“MOD exists to serve people in order to contribute to a world that works for and includes everyone. Our Value(s) Menu is one more way for us to deepen the impact we can make in our communities and help organizations that are doing such incredible and important work,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and protector of the purpose, MOD Pizza. “Over the years, we’ve seen the power of strategic partnership, especially when it’s built on shared values – which has certainly been the case with Best Buddies. A shared commitment to inclusion, belonging and opportunity has been our focus with Best Buddies for years. We’re thrilled that our customers can join in this work by simply enjoying a meal at MOD!”

MOD and Best Buddies forged their partnership in 2019 to create meaningful employment and career development opportunities for individuals with IDD. Today, MOD employees nearly 300 individuals with IDD, including Carmen, a Squad member in Dunkirk, Maryland. Learn more about Carmen’s journey at MOD and how she inspires her fellow Squad members and communities every day in this video.

"Best Buddies is incredibly grateful to partner with MOD Pizza in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Best Buddies International. "MOD's commitment to hiring people with IDD is truly exemplary, and our shared values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging allows people with IDD to thrive and live full, productive lives. This new fundraising campaign further solidifies MOD's commitment to our cause."