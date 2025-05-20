MOD Pizza announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, “When Every Ingredient Shines,” available across all markets May 28 through August 10. This campaign highlights MOD’s commitment to high-quality ingredients while celebrating individuality and flavor in every slice, reinforcing the brand’s belief that great pizza begins with personalization and culinary creativity.

At the heart of the campaign are three chef-inspired ‘MOD Masterpieces’—a lineup of limited-time offerings that elevate classic pizzas using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create unforgettable flavor combinations:

Meaty Masterpiece: Signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, bacon and ground beef

Veggie Masterpiece: Signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged parmesan, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, vine-ripened tomatoes and oregano

Posh Masterpiece: Chopped garlic, mozzarella, asiago, bacon, roasted garlic, arugula and balsamic fig drizzle

“At MOD, we believe every ingredient has a story—and when each one is made to shine, it enriches the entire experience,” said Jenn Anderson, chief marketing officer at MOD Pizza. “That’s why we start our mornings roasting crisp broccoli and why bold finishing touches—like our balsamic fig drizzle—make all the difference. This campaign celebrates our most flavor-forward creations yet, highlighting the quality, creativity and personalization that define MOD.”

In addition to the new menu offerings, MOD Pizza rolled out catering nationwide earlier this month on May 5 with franchised markets set to follow on June 2. MOD catering offers a selection of simplified bundles, consisting of Signature Pizzas and Salads, including the Maddy Cheese Pizza or Pepperoni Pizza. The bundles are designed for easy sharing with larger groups—perfect for celebrations, office gatherings and community events. For more personalized meals, MOD also offers boxed lunches paired with sides and the flexibility to add favorite items from the regular menu.

“At MOD, we believe that important moments happen over meals,” Anderson adds. “Being a part of our guests’ celebrations is who we are, and catering allows us to bring people together around food that’s made to fit every guest and every occasion.”

To round out the campaign, MOD will continue its partnership with Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering friendship and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Throughout the partnership, MOD will offer sponsorship opportunities in select markets to support their local Best Buddies Friendship Walk. Participants at sponsored walks will receive bounce back cards, encouraging friends to come together and share a meal at MOD. This ongoing collaboration reinforces MOD’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive community.