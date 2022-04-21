    MOD Pizza Launches Jasmine Pizza and Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad

    Industry News | April 21, 2022
    MOD Pizza's new Jasmine Pizza.
    MOD Pizza
    The items are available until July 5.

    MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time spring menu offerings – the Jasmine Pizza and the Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad – available now through July 5, 2022 at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.  

    The Jasmine is a flavor-packed, Thai-inspired pizza with a pesto base, topped with red Thai curry chicken, pineapple, kale and broccoli power blend, shredded mozzarella – and finished with a sri-rancha drizzle.   

    The Zesty Asian Pineapple Salad starts with a spinach, kale and broccoli power blend, pineapple, cucumbers, pickled red onions and crunchy wonton chips – tossed with a delicious, Greek herb and tahini dressing, and drizzled with a limited-edition honey soy-ginger glaze. 

    Each of these offerings are available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials. 

