MOD Pizza officially announced its “Moments that Matter” campaign, celebrating the meaningful connections that are made over a great meal. Knowing that the importance of a meal goes far beyond nutritional value, MOD has launched multiple elements to bring fun and connection to lunch and dinner including the Superfast Lunch Combos and a bottled beer special.

MOD has launched its Superfast Lunch Combo, giving guests a reason to enjoy a delicious and value-driven meal served with the convenience and speed required during a busy day filled with life’s many priorities, all for under $15. Guests can pick and choose their perfect meal from three combos available weekdays until 2 p.m. in all restaurants:

An Unlimited Toppings (UTOP) MOD Pizza, choice of a garden or caesar side salad and a 16-ounce beverage for $14.95

A UTOP MOD Pizza or MOD salad and a 16-ounce beverage for $11.95

A UTOP Mini Pizza, one of MOD’s iconic No Name Cakes and 16-ounce beverage for $11.95

In select markets, MOD Pizza will also offer two beer specials from 3 p.m. until closing time, giving guests another reason to raise a toast! Select bottled beers are available in participating locations for $2.50 each.

“At MOD, we believe that some of the most meaningful moments are the small, everyday ones, like reconnecting with a significant other over a pizza or ending your workday with colleagues and a ‘cheers’,” said MOD Pizza Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Anderson. “This campaign spotlights those moments and gives guests a reason to celebrate them even more. The dinner (or lunch!) table is where memories are made and we’re welcoming guests to create them with MOD Pizza.”