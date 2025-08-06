MOD Pizza is gearing up for a new school year with the launch of its latest national campaign, “A Seat at Every Table,” kicking off on August 11. Families, students and educators across the country are invited to enjoy a taste of connection, community and the joy of shared meals with fundraising opportunities through Sept. 22, 2025.

MOD’s popular Back-to-School Fundraising Contest returns as part of the campaign, in an effort to giveback to the schools and communities that support the restaurants year-round. Every group that hosts an in restaurant fundraiser during the campaign will be entered to win a $1,000 donation, and the top three fundraisers that bring in the most sales will each receive an additional $1,000 donation.

MOD knows the best gatherings aren’t necessarily confined to restaurants; they happen wherever life takes you. Designed to meet the moment, from a classroom celebration, tailgate party, team dinner or corporate lunch, MOD’s customizable catering bundles make it easy to turn any gathering into something worth savoring.

“This season is all about bringing people together, and MOD is proud to be part of those moments,” said Tia Wolfe, MOD Pizza director of restaurant marketing. “No matter where the table is or how many seats are around it, MOD is here to help everyone start the school year strong.”

Plus, just in time for fall, the beloved Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake returns for a limited time starting August 25. The fan-favorite dessert is filled with fall flavor, making it the perfect treat to enjoy solo or share with the group.