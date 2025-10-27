MOD Pizza has named Charae Carter Jenkins as its new Vice President of Marketing. In this role, she will oversee brand strategy, field marketing and integrated campaigns across the company’s national footprint, bringing a fresh, forward-looking perspective to the brand’s next chapter.

“Charae brings a rare ability to blend data-driven strategy with creative storytelling,” said Marina Daniels, chief operating officer of MOD Pizza. “She has a proven track record of building and leading teams that deliver bold, community-rooted marketing programs. Her passion for scaling brands in ways that authentically connect with guests while driving measurable results makes her a valuable addition to MOD’s leadership team.”

Carter Jenkins brings nearly two decades of experience leading brand, field and community marketing initiatives for some of the nation’s most recognized restaurant and lifestyle brands. She has held senior leadership roles with Chipotle Mexican Grill, Raising Cane’s, &pizza and Sky Zone, where she led campaigns that combined national reach with local market relevance.

She also founded CCJ Marketing Group, where she partnered with brands such as Papa Johns, MOD Pizza and Curry Up Now to execute nationwide activations, grand openings and brand marketing strategies. Her work includes Papa Johns’ Shaq-a-Roni Super Bowl campaigns, regional market launches for Curry Up Now and brand engagement initiatives designed to strengthen customer loyalty and fuel growth.

“MOD has always stood out as a brand with heart,” said Carter Jenkins. “It’s more than great pizza, it’s about culture, connection and community. I’m honored to help tell that story in new ways that reflect MOD’s values and inspire meaningful connections with our guests.”