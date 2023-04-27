MOD Pizza Offering BOGO Deal for Teachers and Nurses

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced its special deal in honor of Teachers Appreciation Day (May 2) and Nurses Appreciation Day (May 9). To recognize their hard work and positive impacts they make in their communities, MOD will be offering teachers and nurses a buy-one-get-one free deal on any MOD-size pizza or salad.

Teachers simply need to show their work identification on their respective day of recognition, May 2, and nurses on their respective day of recognition, May 9, to receive a BOGO MOD-size pizza or salad. This in-store deal will be available at all 540+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S.