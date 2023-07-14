MOD Pizza Offers Extra Rewards to Customers and Chance for Pizza for Life

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, announced a summer long “Race to Rewards,” available to MOD Rewards members at all 540+ MOD U.S. locations system-wide. From July 10 to September 10, MOD is offering Rewards members unique, special offers, surprise and delight bonus rewards, plus the chance to win free pizza for life.

MOD’S SUMMERTIME “RACE TO REWARDS” – EARN FREE REWARDS WITH EACH “LAP”:

LAP 1 - July 10 - July 16

Earn 50 bonus points (redeemable for a free No Name Cake, free non-alcoholic drink, free alternative crust upgrade, or Pay it Forward with a $1 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 2 - July 17 - July 23

Earn 100 bonus points (redeemable for a free Cheesy Garlic Bread or Cinnaslice dessert, free Delivery, or Pay it Forward with a $2 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 3 - July 24 - July 30

Earn 150 bonus points (redeemable for one free menu item, or Pay it Forward with a $3 donation to a MOD O.N. partner)

LAP 4 - July 31 - August 6

Pay your Reward Forward to a MOD O.N. partner, and MOD will double your donation

LAP 5 - August 7 - August 13

Buy 4, Get 1 Free (on any menu item of equal or lesser value)

VICTORY LAPS: EARN MORE REWARDS, INCLUDING FREE PIZZA FOR LIFE

Each week, from August 14 - September 10, make a purchase and be entered to win: Free Pizza for Life (one winner), Free Pizza for a Year (50 winners), Free Pizza (100 winners) or $5 off (150 winners).

PIT STOPS

Each week a special “Pit Stop” reward will be revealed with offers including free delivery, 50% off desserts, free lemonade, and more.

“Race to Rewards” celebrates the recently updated and improved MOD Rewards, which allows loyal fans to earn MOD faster, offers a wider choice of reward options and provides exclusive offers and special deals throughout the year. MOD Rewards members can also give back to their communities with an enhanced fundraising program, along with the ability to pay forward their reward to the MOD Opportunity Network (MOD O.N.) to help support job seekers facing employment barriers.