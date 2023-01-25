MOD Pizza Pilots Oven-Baked Wings in Dallas and Salt Lake City

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC announced the addition of oven-baked wings to the menu at 28 locations in Dallas and Salt Lake City. The new, craveable, and shareable wings are hand-tossed in sauces and oven-baked, offering customers over 35 sweet, spicy ,and savory flavor combinations. Served in six- or 12-piece portions, MOD’s new wings offer five signature recipes and seven dipping sauces—perfect for pairing with any pizza or salad, or sharing with a group.

FIVE CRAVEABLE FLAVORS – HAND-TOSSED AND OVEN-BAKED UNTIL CRISPY

BBQ Hot Honey: Sweet & smokey BBQ sauce, ​drizzled after baking with sweet chili-infused honey

Buffalo: Hot, tangy classic buffalo sauce

Sri-Rancha: Irresistible blend of spicy sriracha & cool, creamy ranch, ​drizzled with ranch after baking

Parmesan Garlic Rosemary: Delicious combination of garlic, parmesan cheese and fresh-chopped rosemary

Original: Oven-baked until crispy, ready for dipping in one of seven signature dipping sauces

SEVEN FRESH AND DELICIOUS DIPPING SAUCES

Ranch

Hot Buffalo

BBQ Sauce

Balsamic Fig Glaze

Red Sauce

Pesto

Sri-Rancha

“Quality, customization and variety are key reasons our customers are drawn to MOD, and our new wings give them even more to love,” says Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza. “Wings have been in our culinary pipeline for a while, and we were committed to working through our testing process to bring our customers the high-quality, craveable, and customizable product they’ve come to expect. We’ll continue to lean into menu innovation in 2023, and have a number of exciting products to test and debut throughout the year.”

The introduction of MOD Wings joins other MOD menu innovations, including the addition of a plant-based Italian Sausage, a new salad menu with proprietary dressings in 2021, and a new series of seasonal, limited-edition No Name Cakes that were featured throughout 2022.

To celebrate the launch of MOD Wings, select MOD Rewards members can enjoy two exclusive offers: