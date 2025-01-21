MOD Pizza has announced a fundraiser across California to support relief efforts from the Los Angeles fires. As part of the fundraiser, $1 of each entree purchased will be directly donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The fundraiser kicks off on Monday, January 20 and will run through Wednesday, January 22 at company-owned locations. With various MOD locations throughout the state, MOD has also donated pizzas to local shelters and first responders in the affected areas.

“MOD has always been committed to being a positive force in the lives of both our squad members and the communities we serve,” said MOD Pizza Vice President of Marketing, Lyndsey Patel. “We recognize the significant challenges facing the communities in California, and we are grateful to our operations leaders in the region for selecting such a meaningful organization to support the ongoing recovery efforts, both now and in the road ahead.”

Long-time MOD Pizza partner Mike Kurtz, creator of Mike’s Hot Honey, has also agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations for the cause. Kurtz is currently already working alongside MOD for the brand’s newest limited-time pizza and system-wide fundraising initiative with One Warm Coat.

The donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Association will support the wildfire relief efforts throughout impacted areas in the greater Los Angeles area. These funds will also help provide equipment and life-saving programs to protect and rebuild impacted communities. Interested guests can also donate directly through the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation website.