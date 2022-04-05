MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, released its newest limited-edition “Squad Cake” – a delicious, lime-flavored white cake filled with tart lime cream, covered in a white chocolate coating and topped with salted sugar. Each cake sold will provide $.25 to support the MOD “Bridge Fund” – the Company’s employee relief fund to help Squad members in times of crisis. The Key Lime Squad Cake will be available beginning today at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

The Bridge Fund came to life when a group of employees pooled money together to surprise and replace a fellow Squad member’s stolen bike – his only mode of transportation to work. In 2015, the Bridge Fund was established as a company fund to provide grants to Squad members struggling with an unexpected crisis. It is fueled by voluntary paycheck contributions from MOD employees, store events, company contributions, and generous donations. MOD Squad members can apply, confidentially, for grants* at any time during their employment. To date, MOD has distributed over $1.7 million in emergency grants to Squad members experiencing unexpected hardships.

“MOD has always existed to serve others and that begins with taking care of the MOD Squad, the people who show up every day to take care of our customers and keep our stores running,” says Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and protector of the purpose. “This newest little tropical cake is not only super tasty, but it also helps support the heart of MOD – our MOD Squads.”