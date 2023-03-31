MOD Pizza Rolls Out Limited Edition Pocket Pie Parka

MOD Pizza is celebrating April Fool's Day with the debut of the Pocket Pie Parka and a sweepstake for MOD fans to win it.

The Pocket Pie Parka

The Pocket Pie Parka is a one-of-a-kind wearable created to transport MOD’s new Pocket Pies — cheesy and oven-fired handhelds made in three delicious flavors. This revolution in fashion features two detachable and insulated pockets made specifically to the dimensions of a Pocket Pie, safely keeping them warm no matter where you go. Two additional front pockets hold a beverage and a No Name Cake (MOD’s signature dessert), and a special sleeve pocket dispenses napkins. When you need to eat on the go, this is the perfect addition to any wardrobe!

MOD fans can enter to win this unique jacket on MOD’s Instagram and TikTok.

See sweepstakes rules here: https://modpizza.com/pocket-pie-parka-sweepstakes-rules/

“The Pocket Pie Parka’s two puffy pockets perfectly protect your precious cargo. Just pop open a pocket and proceed to placate any peckish predicament,” proclaims Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, MOD Pizza.