    MOD Pizza Rolls Out Limited-Time Summer Menu Offerings

    Industry News | July 12, 2022
    MOD Pizza's Cheesy-Backyard-Burger Pizza.
    MOD Pizza
    The items are available through September 11.

    MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, released its limited-time summer menu offerings—the Cheesy-Backyard-Burger Pizza and the return of the customer-favorite—the Strawberry Summer Salad. Available now through September 11, 2022, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide, this craveable duo puts summer flavors front and center.  

    The Cheesy-Backyard-Burger Pizza puts a MOD spin on a summer favorite. Starring Spiceology-seasoned ground beef and a blend of sharp cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, this delicious pizza is topped with tomatoes, zesty pickle chips and arugula, finished with a drizzle of MOD’s Roma ranch dressing. 

    The Strawberry Summer Salad combines the fresh and sweet flavors of summer with crisp romaine and spring mixed greens, fresh-cut strawberries, diced cucumbers, gorgonzola crumbles and pickled red onions, all tossed with MOD’s Sherry Dijon vinaigrette and finished with a delicious balsamic-fig glaze. 

    Each of these offerings are available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

