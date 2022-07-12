MOD Pizza Rolls Out Limited-Time Summer Menu Offerings

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, released its limited-time summer menu offerings—the Cheesy-Backyard-Burger Pizza and the return of the customer-favorite—the Strawberry Summer Salad. Available now through September 11, 2022, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide, this craveable duo puts summer flavors front and center.

The Cheesy-Backyard-Burger Pizza puts a MOD spin on a summer favorite. Starring Spiceology-seasoned ground beef and a blend of sharp cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, this delicious pizza is topped with tomatoes, zesty pickle chips and arugula, finished with a drizzle of MOD’s Roma ranch dressing.

The Strawberry Summer Salad combines the fresh and sweet flavors of summer with crisp romaine and spring mixed greens, fresh-cut strawberries, diced cucumbers, gorgonzola crumbles and pickled red onions, all tossed with MOD’s Sherry Dijon vinaigrette and finished with a delicious balsamic-fig glaze.

Each of these offerings are available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials.