MOD Pizza Rolls Out Sizzlin' Chicken Sausage Pizza

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced its limited-time fall menu offering – the Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza – available September 12 through November 6, 2022, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.

The Sizzlin’ Chicken Sausage Pizza adds a kick to an Italian classic, incorporating traditional Italian elements – red sauce, fresh basil, ricotta and parmesan cheese, freshly sliced tomatoes - topped with Spicy Chicken Sausage.

The newest seasonal pizza is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on Flash MOD seasonal specials.