MOD Pizza Teams Up with Artist Chloe Moriondo to Distribute $1K Grants

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza brand, today announced it is teaming up with recording artist Chloe Moriondo for MOD’s third Random Acts of MODness campaign. Chloe (known for their major-label debut album Blood Bunny and recent hit “not okay”) and MOD will choose ten individuals to receive $1,000 grants.

Beginning today through Friday, October 8th, Chloe and MOD will take to Twitter to ask fans to nominate people who are doing good things in their community. Twitter users can participate by simply tweeting their submission to @MODPizza with the hashtag #RandomActsofMODness. Nominations will be accepted through October 8th at 11:59p.m. PT. Nothing is off limits and there are no strings attached.

“Communities are woven together by people taking care of one another. We’re excited to have Chloe join us to recognize and help support ten inspiring people that are making a difference in big and small ways,” says Ally Svenson, co-founder and chief purpose officer, MOD. “This year, more than ever, we continue to be inspired by the impact a simple kind gesture can have on someone’s life and the ripple effect that this can create.”

Adds Chloe, “I love pizza and I’m excited to work with MOD Pizza, some of the best, to help community members who deserve additional support after what the world has been through over the last year and a half.”

In March, MOD Pizza launched its year-long Random Acts of MODness campaign in partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D. Together J.I.D. and MOD gifted a car to a deserving young woman in the Atlanta area. In June, MOD Pizza partnered with Grammy award-winner Daya to share grants with five LGBTQ+ organizations across the U.S.