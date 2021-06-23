MOD Pizza Teams with Recording Artist Daya to Give Grants to LGBTQ+ Organizations

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, the purpose-led people-first, fast casual pizza brand, today announced it is teaming up with recording artist Daya for its second Random Acts of MODness giving campaign. On Wednesday, June 23rd, the 22-year-old musician, songwriter, and LGBTQ+ rights advocate will take to Twitter, asking fans to help her find deserving organizations which provide support for the LGBTQ+ community. Together, Daya and MOD will choose three groups to receive $1,000 grants. To kickstart the collaboration, Daya is donating $5,000 to The Okra Project and $5,000 to The Trevor Project.

Beginning at 9 a.m. PT on June 23rd, Twitter users anywhere in the United States can participate by simply tweeting their suggestions of LGBTQ+ nonprofits to @MODPizza with the hashtag #RandomActsofMODness. Daya will help MOD choose the three deserving organizations who are making a difference.

Daya, who came out as bisexual on National Coming Out Day in October 2018, says, “I have been so lucky to have so much love and support from those around me. I couldn’t be more excited to pay it forward and can’t wait to hear about all of the organizations doing amazing work in LGBTQ+ communities!”

“We continue to be deeply inspired by the impact that a kind gesture can have on someone’s life and the ripple effect that this can create. It’s what we call ‘Spreading MODness,’” says Ally Svenson, co-founder and Chief Purpose Officer, MOD Pizza. “At MOD, we celebrate acceptance, inclusion and belonging every day, and June is the month when we give a special nod to our LGBTQ+ communities. We’re so grateful to Daya for helping us make a difference by Spreading MODness!”

In March, MOD Pizza launched its year-long Random Acts of MODness campaign in partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper J.I.D. Together J.I.D. and MOD gifted a car to a deserving young woman in the Atlanta area. As the year continues, MOD will look for ways to fulfill more Random Acts of MODness on social media and in our communities.