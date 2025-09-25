Worlds will collide as MOD Pizza joins forces with Disney’s TRON: Ares to celebrate the film’s theatrical release. With this first-time collaboration, MOD and Disney are offering fans one grid (with infinite combinations and epic rewards)!

From Sept. 22 through Nov. 7, guests can fuel up at their local MOD restaurant for great “bytes,” and earn a $10 Fandango Movie Reward* with a $30 purchase (or a $20 Fandango Movie Reward with a $60 purchase). This reward brings customers into the Grid to experience Disney’s TRON: Ares, in theaters Oct. 10. With pizzas, salads, sides and desserts all on the table, there are endless ways to build your $30 lineup and score a Fandango Movie Reward.

Plus, MOD is taking interactive dining to the next level with an all-new augmented reality experience. By scanning a QR code, guests can race against the clock through a TRON-themed pizza-inspired maze, to hack the flavor matrix. It’s a fast-paced challenge that blurs the line between dinner and entertainment, making MOD part of the adventure itself. Users can even share scores, because bragging rights are half the fun.

“This season is about bringing people together for experiences they’ll remember long after the credits roll,” said Marina Daniels, MOD Pizza Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to help guests gear up for TRON: Ares, because every great adventure deserves a delicious opening scene.”