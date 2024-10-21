As Veterans Day approaches, MOD Pizza shared a sweet way to honor our veterans and active military members. On November 11th, all veterans, active military personnel and their spouses are invited to enjoy the all-new Mega Cookie for free!

This delicious cookie is filled with gooey milk and dark chocolate chunks, warmed to perfection, and sliced into six shareable pieces. It’s their way of saying thank you for your service and sacrifice. To enjoy this sweet gesture, simply present a military ID while purchasing any MOD-sized pizza or salad at your local MOD Pizza. This offer is available in-restaurant only.