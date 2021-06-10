MOD Pizza Unveils Summer Menu Offerings

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC today announced its new limited time summer menu offerings - the Iggy Pizza, Strawberry Summer Salad, and the Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake.” The Iggy and the Strawberry Summer Salad are now available in all 500+ MOD locations and are available through September 5, 2021. The Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake” launches June 21, 2021, and will be in stores while supplies last.

Inspired by the aromas of taco stands on the streets of Mexico City, the Iggy features MOD’s mild pork sausage seasoned with El Taco Salt-Free blend from Spiceology, for a rich flavor with hints of cumin, chili powder, oregano, minced garlic and red bell pepper—minus the salt. The Iggy was created in collaboration with Spiceology, the fastest growing spice company in America, who recently launched a line of salt-free seasonings and blends, including the El Taco seasoning.

The Iggy features the spicy El Taco sausage, complemented with whole milk mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh cilantro, sliced fresh tomato, slices of pickled jalapeno, and finished with a refreshing kick of Ranchero sauce made with tomato, fiery peppers, and cool ranch.

The Strawberry Summer Salad combines the fresh and sweet flavors of summer – crisp romaine and tender mixed greens, fresh cucumber, fresh-cut ripe strawberries, gorgonzola crumbles and pickled red onions, hand-tossed with MOD’s Sherry Dijon vinaigrette and finished with a delicious balsamic-fig glaze.

The limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake “Squad Cake” is a delicious, soft, and creamy vanilla cake filled with strawberry cream and topped with red sprinkles. Proceeds from this special Cake for Good will support MOD Squad members during times of crisis through its employee relief fund. To date, MOD’s “Bridge Fund” has provided emergency grants of over $1,500,000 to Squad members in need of support.

Each of these offerings are available at all MOD Pizza locations nationwide for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on seasonal specials.