Modern Market to Debut in Aurora, Colorado

Modern Market Eatery, the Colorado-based fast casual concept specializing in scratch-made foods using clean ingredients, is opening its first Aurora location at 12230 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 130, on Friday, March 10.

The company-owned restaurant will be the first Modern Market to offer its new “Mini Market,” located conveniently next to the checkout, which will carry numerous local Colorado snack and lifestyle brands, such as Skratch Labs and Alpine Provisions. The restaurant is also the brand’s second location to feature a double-sided assembly line in the kitchen that allows for quicker prep times, meaning guests wait less for their fresh, made-to-order meals.

“With the new restaurant’s location right across the street from UC Anschutz Medical Campus, we know it will be the go-to spot for staff, patients and visitors who are looking for quick, healthier lunch and dinner options,” says Modern Market President Rob McColgan. “Our menu allows for limitless customization and enables everyone to find something delicious that fits their food preferences and lifestyle.”

Known for its mindfully sourced ingredients, Modern Market never uses artificial flavors or colorings, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or funky additives and offers a broad menu of scratch-prepared bowls, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and more.

To celebrate the restaurant's opening, the new location will offer free swag bags and a free entree with the purchase of a beverage to all guests on March 10, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The restaurant offers seating for 75 guests inside and an additional 26 seats on its patio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.