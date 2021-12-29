Modern Market Donated Nearly $100K to Nonprofits in 2021

Modern Market Eatery remains incredibly committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The better-for-you franchise continues to set a philanthropic example for the restaurant community, donating nearly $100,000 year-to-date to various non-profit organizations through monthly giveback initiatives both online and in-restaurant.

The company is on a mission to make the world a better place every day through its scratch-made, affordable food, and the community giveback aspect allows the brand to further align its nourishing menu with its enriching community service contributions. All year long, Modern Market has been donating a percentage of total purchases when guests use a unique code while placing their orders. Charities include Arizona Coalition for Change, Black Resilience in Colorado, African American Youth in Texas, Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP), Dress for Success, Keep A Breast, and Oweesta.

“We envision ourselves as the leader of next-generation players, and that begins with making the world a better place for years to come,” says Rob McColgan, CEO and co-founder of Modern Market. “As a purpose-driven brand, our giveback program is more than just a responsibility, it’s a part of who we are and who we plan on growing to be. We are incredibly fortunate to be in a position to help these organizations that are passionate about creating a brighter future and doing their best to assist and educate their communities.”

The Colorado-based brand spearheaded a number of fundraising initiatives throughout 2021, including the following:

February: In honor of Black History Month, Modern Market showed its continued support of the black community by donating to three organizations that support the empowerment of and advocate for black communities, including Arizona Coalition for Change, Black Resilience in Colorado, and African American Youth.

March: Supporting Dress for Success, Modern Market donated to the women’s support network, empowering women to achieve economic independence with professional attire and development tools. Additionally, in support of its home market following the Boulder grocery store shooting, the company raised money for and donated to the crisis fund.

May: An ally to Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP), Modern Market contributed to the cause helping to expand and mobilize resources for AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society, helping the non-profit grow from a small, dedicated group of philanthropic professionals to a robust national network of community leaders advocating for change.

June: Enabling promising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential, the brand donated to the Point Foundation’s scholarship fund.

August: Helping women overcome barriers to sustainable employment by building confidence while providing resources and culinary job training, Work Options for Women was awarded a donation through Modern Market’s giveback efforts, further promoting the cause of food with a purpose.

September: Continuing its support of education for all, Modern Market donated to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, which grants Hispanic students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships.

October: Supporting Keep A Breast for the third year in a row, Modern Market graciously donated to the organization focused on breast cancer prevention and education.

November: Closing out the year, Modern Market donated to Oweesta, the longest standing Native CDFI intermediary helping to provide opportunities for Native people to develop financial assets and create wealth by assisting in the establishment of strong, permanent institutions and programs contributing to economic independence and strengthening sovereignty for all Native communities.

“Each of these organizations’ core values of empowerment and education go hand-in-hand with ours,” adds Beth Hardy, vice president of Marketing. “Modern Market is all encompassing for different causes – we exist to make the world a better place for every community through nourishing, delicious and affordable food. We are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives and are honored to give back to the communities we serve and support.”

In addition, Modern Market also raised more than $60,000 for local nonprofits across Colorado, Texas and Arizona this year through its community fundraiser program. Through this program, the brand raises money through a non-profit fundraising event, either online or in-restaurant, and donates 30 percent of the sales back to that organization. Modern Market makes it easy to organize and book fundraisers for non-profit organizations online at groupraise.com/modernmarket.