Modern Market Eatery announced the addition of sustainable shrimp to the summer menu. The new summer menu rolls out across Modern Market Eatery’s 31 restaurants nationwide today.

The shrimp is sourced only from farms certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), whose work with fisheries, scientists and industry stakeholders ensure oceans are fished sustainably to make it easier for consumers to find and buy certified sustainable seafood. Modern Market Eatery is doing just that for its guests by incorporating only MSC-certified shrimp in its menu items.

Modern Market Eatery guests have demonstrated their affinity for seafood as salmon and tuna are among the brand’s best-selling options. After careful sourcing, the summer menu will feature the following sustainable shrimp entrees in addition to the core menu:

Shrimp BLT Salad – In Modern Market Eatery’s take on BLT, magical bacon bread crumbs (combination of panko and bacon) join chilled herbed shrimp in its salad made of arugula and spring mix, heirloom cherry tomato and red onion. To top it off, blue cheese and avocado are placed on top of the chilled herb shrimp along with a generous sprinkle of these special bacon breadcrumbs. The dish is finished with a low-fat, basil buttermilk dressing, bringing diners a bright, fresh and delicious summer option for combatting the heat.

Green Goddess Shrimp Bowl – Contrary to typical green goddess dressing, Modern Market Eatery’s version is lighter and healthier with its Greek yogurt base and capers’ addition. The dressing is drizzled on top of a bed of organic rice and quinoa, marinated kale, roasted zucchini, watermelon radish, marinated red pepper, goat cheese and the menu’s debut — chilled herb shrimp to make this bowl the perfect dish to enjoy during the heat of summer.

Protein Option – Sustainable shrimp can now be added to any menu item as a protein selection in guests’ customizations. Modern Market Eatery’s emphasis on healthy-sourced proteins has been at its core since the company’s founding 15 years ago. The quality of the proteins, coupled with their versatility, have been offered as freshly sliced-to-order options, and sustainable shrimp will afford diners the same choices.

Also debuting on the summer menu is the Sweet Corn Chicken Pizza and a return of a Modern Market Eatery fan favorite, Summer Seared Ahi Tuna Salad.

“At Modern Market Eatery, we never cease to innovate. That’s exactly what we did with the debut of sustainable shrimp on our new summer menu. We continue to deliver food our guests enjoy through a healthy, sustainable lens without ever skimping on flavor,” explains Nate Weir, vice president of culinary at Modern Market Eatery.

“The new, herbaceous menu items are no exception to our commitment to food standards and our guests’ preferences. Our seafood entrees have continuously been among our top sellers, and the addition of these new shrimp items affords them yet another choice. Our sustainable shrimp offers a lighter, versatile protein that can complement any dish on Modern Market Eatery’s menu, even those where shrimp isn’t the headliner. It pairs well with many of our new and core menu items, and we’re confident our guests will embrace this new protein option,” Weir concludes.