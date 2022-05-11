Modern Market Eatery Launches Summer Menu

Modern Market Eatery launches its summer menu on Wednesday. This menu features several new items, including a new pizza, entree salad, side salad, toasted sandwich, house-made lemonade and the return of some previous seasonal favorites.

The Summer Seared Ahi Salad, Ginger Peach Lemonade and Kale Caesar Side Salad pay homage to light and refreshing summertime flavors.

The Summer Seared Ahi Salad features line-caught, seared ahi tuna. Line- or pole-caught fishing is a more sustainable practice as it enables fishermen to be more selective which helps keep other marine life out of fishing nets, it also helps prevent overfishing and it employs more local fishermen. Modern Market first introduced its light-caught tuna last summer, and it quickly became a fan favorite.

The Ginger Peach Lemonade is juiced by hand in each Modern Market combining the spice of fresh ginger with sweet peach.

A new addition to the sides lineup, the Kale Caesar reinvents the traditional salad by replacing romaine with shredded kale dressed in a vegetarian Caesar and topped with a generous sprinkle of Grana Padano cheese.

The Supremo Pizza and Chile Steak Sandwich were created with those protein-centric guests in mind while also incorporating fresh and seasonal produce.

The pizza features Creminelli pepperoni, nitrate-free bacon, kalamata olive, roasted mushroom, red onion and fresh basil. “This is a simple pizza that is undeniably every pizza lover’s favorite,” explains Culinary Creative Chef Josh Chesterson.

The Chile Steak Sandwich replaces the long-menued Chipotle Steak Sandwich with a crunchier and creamier option. New Cholula cabbage slaw, avocado-tomatillo salsa and chipotle aioli add a colorful kick to the sandwich’s 100% grass-fed steak, cilantro and cotija cheese.

For an added element of summertime nostalgia, Modern Market is also re-introducing two guest-favorite items from previous seasonal menus – the Mexican Street Corn Pizza and Strawberry Nutella Waffle.

New Seasonal Items

Summer Seared Ahi Salad - Romaine, line-caught seared tuna, marinated squash, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh corn, watermelon radish, sliced cage-free egg, avocado, lemon wedge, scallion herb ranch dressing [$14.95]

Ginger Peach Lemonade - Hand-juiced ginger, peach puree, lemons, water, sugar [$2.75]

Kale Caesar Side Salad - Kale, vegetarian Caesar dressing, Grana Padano [$2.50]

Supremo Pizza - Creminelli pepperoni, nitrate-free bacon, kalamata olive, roasted mushroom, red onion, fresh basil, whole milk mozzarella, red sauce [$13.95]

Chile Steak Sandwich - 100% grass-fed steak, cotija, Cholula cabbage slaw, avocado-tomatillo salsa, fresh cilantro, chipotle aioli on ciabatta [$11.95]

Mexican Street Corn Pizza - Fresh sweet corn, fresh jalapeño, chile powder, cilantro, lime, smoked crema, cotija, whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cream sauce [$11.95]

Strawberry Nutella Waffle - Belgian dessert waffle, fresh strawberries, Nutella, powdered sugar [$5.45]