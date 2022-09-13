Modern Market Eatery Signs 41-Unit Deal with First Franchise Partner

Modern Market Eatery has signed a 41-unit development deal with its first franchise partner, Thrive Restaurant Group. The agreement will expand the brand to 11 new markets, including Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas; Austin, San Antonio and Waco, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Northwest Arkansas.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Thrive Restaurant Group is a generational, multi-brand restaurant enterprise with deeply rooted values centered on guest-centric hospitality and a passion for scratch-made food. Founded by Darrel and David Rolph and led by Jon Rolph since 2011, the group is the fifth-largest Applebee’s franchisee and operates more than 100 restaurants nationwide, including its own culinary-driven portfolio of brands: Carlos O’Kelly’s, HomeGrown and BakeSale.

“We are proud to play a part in developing brands we believe in and expanding the footprint of better-for-you foods and quality ingredients with a passion for scratch-made meals,” says Rolph, Thrive Restaurant Group president and CEO. “Modern Market encompasses each of these values, and we are very excited to bring the brand to the markets we serve and beyond.”

Founded in 2009, Modern Market is a fast casual concept born from the philosophy that faster food can be better food. Focusing on fresh, whole and sustainable ingredients crafted into scratch-made entrees ranging from salads to brick oven pizzas, the menu offers guests a diverse and customizable experience.

“Any brand’s first franchise partner is extremely special, but what makes Thrive Restaurant Group exceptional is their passion for our shared values,” says Rob McColgan, Modern Market co-founder and Modern Restaurant Concepts co-CEO. “Their commitment to hospitality, their people and their communities is truly at the heart of their company and everything they do. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to work alongside them and help bring amazing, healthy food to as many people as possible.

“As we continue to grow, our goal is to align with franchise partners with existing market authority,” McColgan adds. “Rather than selecting specific DMAs we want to pursue, we focus on finding the right partners who share our vision and goals, wherever they may be, and Thrive exemplifies that. That is our strategy as we continue our growth trajectory and are actively seeking additional franchising opportunities.