Modern Market Launches New Summer Menu

Modern Market Eatery, the healthy fast-fine restaurant brand known for its grain bowls, marketplace salads and seasonal cuisine, launches its new summer menu today. This year’s menu includes the addition of a brand new protein: line-caught ahi tuna.
Modern Market’s Culinary Creative Chef Josh Chesterson explains, “Line-caught tuna is a sustainable and delicious protein addition to the Modern Market menu. The fishing practice causes less harm to other sea creatures than using a net, which weighed heavily in our decision to introduce the new protein.”
The new, sustainably-caught tuna is featured in three new menu items. The Lemongrass Tuna Bowl, a new take on the brand’s classic pork version, is lightened with tuna in time for summer. The Summer Seared Ahi Salad features the new protein in a mix of raw seasonal vegetables and marinated squash. And the Line-Caught Tuna Bowl, part of the build-your-own protein bowl category, highlights tuna on a bed of fluffy rice and quinoa with sesame ginger dressing and the choice of two sides.
Modern Market’s longtime Bánh mì sandwich also receives a protein update with blackened chicken thighs.
“While we do take a few liberties with the traditional Bánh mì, it does include the deeply flavorful protein, quick-pickled carrots, and piles of fresh herbs that make this style of sandwich so distinctive,” says Chesterson.
Pulled pork remains a protein option on the Modern Market menu and can be substituted for any other protein.
Modern Market rounds-out the summer menu with its newest thirst-quenching lemonade addition: Ginger Peach Lemonade. Summer peach puree is combined with hand-juiced ginger, lemon, water and a bit of sugar to create this new seasonal house-made lemonade.
New Seasonal Items
-
Blackened Chicken Bánh Mì - antibiotic-free blackened chicken thigh, pickled carrot, cilantro, basil, jalapeño, lemongrass aioli on ciabatta [$9.95]
-
Street Corn Pizza - fresh sweet corn, jalapeño, whole milk mozzarella, cheddar cream sauce, smoked crema, cotija, chile powder, cilantro, lime [$10.95]
-
Lemongrass Tuna Bowl - line-caught seared tuna, warm organic rice and quinoa, carrot, cucumber, pickled onion, jalapeño, cilantro, peanut, lemongrass aioli, chili vinegar [$12.95]
-
Summer Seared Ahi Salad - line-caught seared tuna, romaine, marinated squash, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh corn, watermelon radish, sliced egg, avocado, scallion ranch, lemon wedge [$13.95]
-
Line-Caught Tuna Protein Bowl - line-caught seared tuna, with sesame ginger sauce and scallion on a bed of organic rice and red quinoa, with choice of two sides [$12.95]
-
Tomato Basil Soup - plum tomatoes, yellow onion, celery, garlic, fresh basil, sea salt, pepper, water, cream, arborio rice, parmesan, asiago, vegetable stock, balsamic vinegar [$4.95]
-
Ginger Peach Lemonade - Peach puree, hand-juiced ginger, lemon, water and sugar [$2.50]