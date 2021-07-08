Modern Market Launches New Summer Menu

Modern Market Eatery, the healthy fast-fine restaurant brand known for its grain bowls, marketplace salads and seasonal cuisine, launches its new summer menu today. This year’s menu includes the addition of a brand new protein: line-caught ahi tuna.

Modern Market’s Culinary Creative Chef Josh Chesterson explains, “Line-caught tuna is a sustainable and delicious protein addition to the Modern Market menu. The fishing practice causes less harm to other sea creatures than using a net, which weighed heavily in our decision to introduce the new protein.”

The new, sustainably-caught tuna is featured in three new menu items. The Lemongrass Tuna Bowl, a new take on the brand’s classic pork version, is lightened with tuna in time for summer. The Summer Seared Ahi Salad features the new protein in a mix of raw seasonal vegetables and marinated squash. And the Line-Caught Tuna Bowl, part of the build-your-own protein bowl category, highlights tuna on a bed of fluffy rice and quinoa with sesame ginger dressing and the choice of two sides.

Modern Market’s longtime Bánh mì sandwich also receives a protein update with blackened chicken thighs.

“While we do take a few liberties with the traditional Bánh mì, it does include the deeply flavorful protein, quick-pickled carrots, and piles of fresh herbs that make this style of sandwich so distinctive,” says Chesterson.

Pulled pork remains a protein option on the Modern Market menu and can be substituted for any other protein.

Modern Market rounds-out the summer menu with its newest thirst-quenching lemonade addition: Ginger Peach Lemonade. Summer peach puree is combined with hand-juiced ginger, lemon, water and a bit of sugar to create this new seasonal house-made lemonade.

New Seasonal Items