Modern Market Launches Winter Menu with New Additions

Modern Market Eatery, the healthy fast-casual restaurant brand known for its grain bowls, marketplace salads and seasonal cuisine, recently launched its new winter menu. This year’s newest additions include a pizza, two hearty salads and a vegetable-inspired lemonade.

Influenced by winter’s vegetable bounty, the new Brussels & Bacon Pizza as well as the Winter Harvest Salad pay homage to the season while staying true to Modern Market’s sustainable roots. The Brussels & Bacon Pizza layers freshly tossed dough with creamy white sauce, which is then topped with nitrate-free bacon and lightly charred Brussels sprouts and finished with a light balsamic drizzle. The Winter Harvest Salad also features a balsamic reduction that compliments charred Brussels sprouts, a quintessential winter vegetable. Coupled with herb-roasted chicken, sweet potatoes and pomegranate seeds, this salad offers the perfect blend of hearty, savory and sweet seasonal flavors.

With a nourishing nod to the traditional French Niçoise salad, the new Ahi Tuna Niçoise showcases Modern Market’s recent protein addition, line-caught ahi tuna. Originally introduced in the 2021 summer menu, Modern Market’s Culinary Creative Chef Josh Chesterson conceptualized a way to incorporate the popular protein into a winter season dish. The ahi tuna offers guests a modern spin on a traditional salad that is enhanced with seasonal vegetables, including crisp green beans, roasted cherry tomatoes and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Modern Market rounds-out the winter menu with its newest vegetable-inspired lemonade addition: Carrot Ginger Lemonade. The drink includes freshly juiced carrots and is infused with hand-juiced ginger and lemon, making a gesture to Modern Market’s commitment to being a health-conscious option for consumers.

New Seasonal Items