Modern Restaurant Concepts Names Chris Cheek Chief Development Officer

Modern Restaurant Concepts (MRC), a national multi-concept restaurant group focused on better-for-you brands, has announced the executive addition of Chris Cheek as the company’s new chief development officer (CDO).

Cheek, a well-respected franchise development innovator and 20-year industry veteran, will focus on further championing development and franchising efforts for both of MRC’s brands - Modern Market Eatery and Lemonade Restaurant Group - as well as implementing incremental growth and development strategies.

“I believe in the MRC mission, the craft behind the food and that we will be one of the great growth stories of our time and beyond. I’m excited to be a part of it,” says Cheek. “I’m passionate about helping companies at MRC’s stage of growth and I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team to write the next chapter in the company’s history.”

Before joining MRC as CDO, Cheek led development efforts as CDO at four major franchise brands in the industry -- FAT Brands, Global Franchise Group, Newk’s Eatery and Topper’s Pizza. His experience extends far across both the franchising and restaurant industries, where he has helped brands grow their franchise location numbers and target strategic franchise partners. Cheek has assisted teams with selling nearly 700 new franchise commitments and opening over 500 new units across his career.

In addition to his various CDO roles, Cheek has served as Vice President of Franchise Development for Freebirds World Burrito and VP of Franchise Development for the world’s largest bakery-cafe chain at the time - Le Duff America (Bruegger’s, La Madeleine, Brioche Doree, Timothy’s World Coffee and Michael’s Bakery Cafe). Cheek’s experience extends across traditional restaurant development, as he helped many of the brands he previously worked with develop non-traditional locations in airports, university facilities, hospitals and military bases.

“Chris brings unmatched value and experience to the MRC team as we plan to expand our footprint. We’re very excited for what the future holds,” says CEO, Rob McColgan.