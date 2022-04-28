Moe’s Adds Annica Conrad and Mike Smith to Senior Leadership Team

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Thursday announced the hiring of two new senior leaders: Annica Conrad, Vice President of Marketing and Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations.

“Moe’s is currently in the middle of a transformation, and we are committed to revitalizing the brand through improved operations and brand positioning in the marketplace,” said Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer of Moe’s Southwest Grill. “Annica and Mike have a combined 40+ years of restaurant operations and consumer marketing experience, and with their expertise and leadership, I am confident in the brand’s forward momentum.”

Annica Conrad joins Moe’s from FAT Brands where she most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Quick Service Restaurant Division. Annica brings a strong understanding of consumer marketing, having worked at the enterprise level at FAT Brands, supporting an international portfolio of five brands with over 1,400 locations.

Mike Smith served as the COO of Taziki’s for the past two years, successfully overseeing in-restaurant technology, training, supply chain and purchasing and store support teams. Working at Hooters and Taziki’s throughout his career, Mike has over 20 years of experience in restaurant operations.

In March 2022, Moe’s Southwest Grill announced Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer. Most recently, Tory served as the Schlotzsky’s Chief Brand Officer, leading the brand to a record growth year in 2021. The addition of these two new vice presidents completes the Moe’s Southwest Grill leadership team. Both Annica and Mike report directly to Tory and will lead all marketing and operations functions for Moe’s Southwest Grill.