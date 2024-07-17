In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, fast-casual restaurant brand Moe’s Southwest Grill and Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s leading hot honey brand, unite to sweeten and spice up the summer with the addition of Mike’s Hot Honey to Moe’s extensive sauce lineup. For a limited time while supplies last, guests can add drizzles of Mike’s Hot Honey, infused with chili peppers, to any Moe’s entrée at no additional charge.

“At Moe’s we celebrate originality, and we aren’t afraid to be adventurous with our flavors by infusing innovation into our offerings for guests,” said Joe Artime, VP of Marketing at Moe’s Southwest Grill. “Mike’s Hot Honey and Moe’s share a creative spirit and love of bold flavors, which is why we’re thrilled to launch this collaboration nationwide and offer fans a new way to experience our robust, customizable southwestern fare with the unique, sweet heat that comes from adding Mike’s Hot Honey.”

Mike’s Hot Honey is the first ever limited time sauce offering among the lineup at Moe’s, which includes Kickin’ Cayenne, Poblano Crema, Moe’s Sauce, Chipotle Ranch and Hard Rock’n Roll.

For the perfect kick, guests can add Mike’s Hot Honey to fan favorite entrees including the iconic Homewrecker burrito, bowls, stack, nachos or tacos. Always offered at Moe’s is a selection of over 20 fresh and free ingredients, which guests can customize with their choice of protein from the current limited-time Tequila Lime Chicken* offering, or menu staples like Sirloin Steak or Adobo Chicken.

“We’re thrilled to be doing our first-ever collaboration in the popular Tex-Mex category with Moe’s Southwest Grill, a brand that has raised the bar in the fast-casual space with its creative and adventurous menu,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “We know Moe’s fans expect original, bold flavors with high-quality ingredients, and we’re excited for them to try Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on their Moe’s burritos and other items.”

Mike’s Hot Honey will be available July 17 at Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants nationwide while supplies last. For more information about our sauce lineup and future offers, please visit www.moes.com and connect with Moe’s Southwest Grill on X, formerly known as Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill) and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).