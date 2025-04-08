Moe’s Southwest Grill is adding Munchies Flamin’ Hot Snack Mix* to its smoking hot line up of 20+ fresh and free ingredients. Only available for a limited time (starting 4/13 to 4/20), guests can blaze their own trail and customize their favorite Moe’s entrée with Munchies Flamin’ Hot at no additional charge.

Whether guests are looking for an extra tasty crunch to a Stack or rolling in the fiery flavors to a Moe’s Homewrecker burrito, Munchies Flamin’ Hot, a tasty mix of some of your favorite snack brands including SUNCHIPS, DORITOS, ROLD GOLD and CHEETOS, is the latest way guests can customize their Moe’s order and add bold, unexpected flavors.

And that’s not all! In addition to the limited time offering, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering Moe Rewards Members $5 off any order of $20+ online or through the app between 4/15 to 4/20**. Order your fav for pick-up or stay home and let us deliver the Munchies straight to your door.

*Items are featured as online exclusives for promotional purposes but may be available in select restaurants.

**Valid for Moe Reward Members for $5 off online orders of $20+ (excl. taxes, fees & tip) from 4/15 – 4/20/2025 from participating locations. Not valid for in-store redemption. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online and in app orders. Other fees and taxes may apply, see checkout for details. Void where prohibited. Terms apply, see Moes.com for more details.