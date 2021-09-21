Moe’s Arrives in Hamburg, New York, with Free Burritos for a Year

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Hamburg, New York when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors on Friday, September 24. The restaurant is located at 5128 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. To celebrate the grand opening, the Hamburg Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway through the app for the first 50 guests on opening day and a free t-shirt giveaway. In addition to the opening day festivities, Hamburg Moe’s will do ANOTHER Free Burritos for a Year giveaway to 50 lucky winners who order with the app within the first four weeks of the restaurant opening.

This location offers a variety of ways for guests to dine with Moe’s including dine in, in-store pickup station, delivery, and even a second line that is dedicated to serving digital orders to ensure speed of service. The Hamburg restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is owned by Reed Styers and Jerry Uvira, who own and operate seven additional Moe’s restaurants across Buffalo, making this their eighth Moe’s.

“We are excited to open the doors to our newest Moe’s location in Hamburg! This will be our eighth Moe’s across the Buffalo area,” said owner Reed Styers. “This community means a lot to us and we can’t wait to meet more of our new neighbors and roll the best burritos in town.”

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up. Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.