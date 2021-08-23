Moe’s Becomes First Fast Casual to Offer ICEE Drinks

Moe’s Southwest Grill has teamed up with the iconic beverage brand ICEE to bring refreshing, customizable drinks in-store.

This new launch, which is currently available in three Atlanta restaurants as a part of the initial rollout, makes Moe’s the first fast casual chain to offer ICEE and one of the first chains anywhere to launch the newest innovation in frozen carbonated beverage equipment that consumers have seen in over 25 years.

For the first time, consumers have the ability to truly create a customized beverage with new technology that allows them to select up to 16 different flavor combinations to make a personalized ICEE at Moe’s.

This new offering in Atlanta is a first look at the future beverage lineup at Moe’s, which also includes a variety of Hubert’s Lemonade as well as Coca-Cola Freestyle machines with exclusive Moerita and Sprite Unleash the Peach custom recipes only at Moe’s.