Moe's to Bring Back its Loaded Steak & Potato Burrito and Bowl

Moe’s Southwest Grill is bringing back their Loaded Steak & Potato Burrito and Bowl for a limited time only this season.
Featuring the premium, quality ingredients of all-natural steak, seasoned potatoes, bacon, queso, shredded cheese, and sour cream, this craveable limited-time offer will be available widely on November 9 through January 9 starting at $9.99.
Details
- From November 9-11, Moe Rewards members can receive $3 off any entrée through the app, in-store, or online. If you’re not already a member, simply download the app and join to take advantage of the promotion.
- November 20-21 and December 18-19, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering $0 delivery with the purchase of any Coca-Cola beverage (this includes 20 oz or Freestyle) via Moes.com or the Moe Rewards App.
- Pricing:
- Loaded Steak & Potato Burrito - starting at $9.99
- Loaded Potato Side - starting at $2.99
In addition to bringing back the fan favorite burrito, this year Moe’s Southwest Grill is introducing a brand new Loaded Potato Side, consisting of seasoned potatoes, bacon, queso, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
