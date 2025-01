Moe’s Southwest Grill is starting off 2025 with a great offer for catering, perfect for welcoming employees back to work with amazing lunches! Moe’s Catering has options for everyone including a Nacho Bar, Fajita Bar, Taco Bar, Burritos, and a variety of delicious dips.

From now until February 28, you can receive $25 in gift cards for every $500 spent on catering when you order online using code REWARDS25. For more details, please visit Moes.com/legal.