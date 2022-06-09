Moe’s Lands in Union City, Georgia

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard with a new ring to it in Union City when Moe’s Southwest Grill hosts its official grand opening celebration after soft opening at 3920 Jonesboro Rd., Union City, GA 30291 at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10. To celebrate, Union City Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway to 50 lucky winners who check-in through the Moe Rewards app between 6/10/22 to 6/24/22. Additionally, there is a $6.99 burrito special though 6/13 and more giveaways on June 10. The Free Burritos for a Year giveaway entitles the randomly selected winners to get one free burrito per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Union City Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, outdoor patio seating, drive thru, curbside pickup, delivery, an inside pick-up station, and a second line dedicated to serving digital orders to increase service with speed.

“We are excited to host the official grand opening celebration of this new Moe’s Southwest Grill in Union City,” said Saleem Lakhani and Abid Khutliawal, local franchisees. “We look forward to celebrating with the community this Friday and rolling the best burritos in town!”

The Union City restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.