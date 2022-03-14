Moe's Latest Location Tapped for Gaithersburg, Maryland

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Montgomery Village when Moe’s Southwest Grill hosts its official grand opening celebration after a successful soft opening earlier this year at 19222 Montgomery Village Ave, Gaithersburg MD 20886 on Saturday, March 19. To celebrate the official grand opening, the restaurant will be giving away Free Burritos for a Year to 25 lucky winners. Participants must check in through the Moe Rewards app between 3/19 to 4/2 to enter. This entitles each winner to one free burrito per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Montgomery Village Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine however they want, whenever they want, including dine-in, in-store pick up, curbside pick up, delivery and catering.

“We are excited to celebrate the official grand opening of our first Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurant with the Gaithersburg community,” says co-franchisee Chirag Shah. “My business partner, Christopher Tyler, and I look forward to meeting more locals and rolling the best burritos in town.”

The Gaithersburg restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant is owned by CHC Logan LLC.