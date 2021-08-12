Moe’s Launches Line of Ready-to-Heat Burrito Bowls at Kroger Stores Nationwide

Moe’s Southwest Grill is releasing frozen, ready-to-heat burrito bowls that’ll be available at 1,950-plus Kroger locations nationwide.
Inspired by the bold flavors Moe’s Southwest Grill has to offer, four enticing varieties of bowls will be available for just $5.49 or $6.49 for people to enjoy quickly and easily at home or work.
- Pollo Asada: Shredded chicken with cilantro rice, pinto beans, Monterey and cheddar cheese, salsa, roasted corn, onion and bell peppers
- Beef Barbacoa: Beef barbacoa with cilantro rice, black beans, Monterey and cheddar cheese, salsa, roasted corn, onion and bell peppers
- Chicken Tortilla: Pulled chicken with Spanish rice, enchilada sauce, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, roasted onions and bell peppers
- Beef Tortilla: Shredded beef barbacoa with Spanish rice, enchilada sauce, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, roasted onions and bell peppers
