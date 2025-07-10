Moe’s Southwest Grill is launching its new Value Packs – a crave-worthy, convenient way to enjoy Moe’s most popular menu items at a discounted price. Launching July 15 as online exclusives, these crowd-pleasing bundles are designed for easy ordering and maximum flavor – all with free chips & salsa included.

Moe’s Southwest Grill Value Pack lineup includes:

Taco Pack: Share a pack of 12 tacos, each crafted with a soft or hard tortilla, filled with your choice of protein and topped with fresh, crisp lettuce and shredded cheese. Starting at $29.99.

Burrito Pack: Savor 6 burritos with a group, each generously filled with your choice of protein, beans, seasoned rice, shredded cheese, all wrapped in a warm, soft tortilla. Starting at $36.99.

Burrito & Taco Pack: Enjoy a combo of 4 burritos & 4 soft-shell tacos with your choice of protein. Starting at $37.99.

Variety Pack: Satisfy every craving with the ultimate variety pack of 4 soft-shell tacos, 2 indulgent stacks and 2 cheesy, grilled quesadillas. Starting at $36.99.

Guests can select a single protein per pack, with a premium protein upgrade available across all packs. These new bundles offer a flexible, affordable eating experience, making any meal a festive feast for less – from family gatherings to summer backyard parties, or simply satisfying your group’s big appetite. And launching just in time for the MLB All-Star Game on July 15 in Moe’s hometown of Atlanta, you can give your watch party an easy upgrade by providing more of what they love from Moe’s all in one convenient package.

In addition, to celebrate the launch, Moe’s is offering guests 20% off all Value Packs* from July 18–20 (valid for 1P ordering only).