Moe's to Offer Free Queso in January

This month, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering loyalty members a free shot (side) of queso during the new Moe’s Happy Hour.

Starting 1/13, every Thursday until 1/27 customers purchasing any entrée from 4-6pm will receive queso at no charge.

Moe's is also giving away surprise rewards, like $3 Moe Rewards, a Free Cup of Queso or Free Burritos for a year, to Moe Rewards members with qualifying online orders $20+. Just place an online order up to 1 time per day January 10 through March 20 on the Moe Rewards App or Moes.com for a chance to win big.