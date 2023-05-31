Moe's to Open in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on June 2

Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 3820 William Penn Hwy Monroeville, Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. on June 2. To celebrate its grand opening, Monroeville Moe’s will be offering fans exclusive deals and giveaways all weekend long!

Friday fans can enjoy a complimentary beverage, including ICEE’s, with the purchase of an entree.

Saturday the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department will make a special appearance at Moe's in their fire truck.

Sunday the first 50 fans in-store will receive a limited-edition Moe's Pint Glass.

Throughout the entire weekend, fans will have the opportunity to win Free Burritos a Year. This entitles winners to one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Additionally, a portion of opening weekend’s proceeds will be going to the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department.

Monroeville Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, pickup station and delivery.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Pittsburgh's eastern region and join the community of Monroeville,” says Mike Geiger, franchisee. “We look forward to serving our unique Southwest flavors and becoming a brand that contributes to the overall experience of living in Monroeville by creating great jobs and supporting the local schools, churches and youth organizations —much like we do in many other Pittsburgh communities—."

The Monroeville restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We saw potential in a tired-looking building and seized the opportunity to breathe new life into it,” says Mike Geiger, franchisee. “Through a meticulous renovation of the facade, we have transformed the building into a vibrant and inviting space that reflects the energetic atmosphere that Moe's is known for.”

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up. Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.