Moe's Opening in West Babylon, New York, on September 28

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in West Babylon, New York, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 713 Sunrise Highway Suite D 11704 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 28. To celebrate its grand opening, West Babylon will be offering $6.99 burritos and bowls in-store all day. Additionally, West Babylon Moe’s invites the community to join them for an exciting Family Fun Day on Saturday, September 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We have a fantastic lineup of activities for everyone to enjoy. Kids will have a blast with fun games and activities including face painting and a bouncy house. This event is also a great opportunity to meet and connect with local first responders, the true heroes of our community, who will be joining us for the event. And that's not all – there will be prizes, surprises and giveaways for all ages. Don't miss out on this wonderful day of family-friendly fun and community spirit.

West Babylon Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, pickup station and delivery.

“We are thrilled to open our 20th Moe’s Southwest Grill in the vibrant community of West Babylon,” says franchisee, Michael Walsh. “We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town.”

The West Babylon restaurant will welcome guests daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up! Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.