Moe's Plans Opening in Smyrna, Tennessee

“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Smyrna, Tennessee, when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens its doors at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1. To celebrate its grand opening, the first 450 fans to make a purchase on opening day will receive a BOGO entree coupon (buy one entree get another free). Guests can also try their luck at the prize wheel to win various prizes including Moe’s swag and coupons.

Smyrna Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, outdoor seating, pickup station and delivery.

“We are thrilled to open our 9th Moe’s Southwest Grill in the vibrant community of Smyrna,” says owner and franchisee, Scott Portis.“ We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town!”

The Smyrna restaurant will be open daily 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. And if you download the Moe’s app we’ll send a free cup of queso your way just for signing up! Plus, you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday! With the Moe’s app, you can also earn rewards to redeem on your favorite menu items, order ahead and receive exclusive alerts and specials.