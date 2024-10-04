Moe’s Southwest Grill has released their latest bold-flavored innovation, Chili Crisp Chicken. The newest menu item packs on the flavor with a little spice and a little crisp. Moe’s signature Adobo Chicken is marinated in crunchy onion & garlic, chile de arbol, guajillo, fresh jalapenos, and our special blend of spices.

Chili Crisp Chicken Details:

Moe’s Chili Crisp Chicken features the flavors of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp Sauce, a crispy condiment inspired by Beijing street food, that combines bold flavors to create the perfect not-too-spicy, smokey punch of garlic and onion.

Offered nationwide, guests can enjoy Chili Crisp Chicken in their favorite Moe’s entrée for no additional charge while supplies last.

Chili Crisp Chicken is the latest addition to the protein lineup at Moe’s which includes menu staples like Sirloin Steak or White Meat Chicken, Ground Beef, Tofu, and Adobo Chicken. Guests can customize their entrees from a selection of more than 20 fresh and free ingredients always offered at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

To celebrate the launch of Chili Crisp Chicken on October 4th, Moe’s Rewards members can receive one Chili Crisp Chicken Crunchy Taco (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) with any purchase at participating locations, while supplies last. Void where prohibited. (One-time use)