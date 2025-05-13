Pork is back by popular demand at Moe’s and this time it’s bringing the heat! Moe’s Southwest Grill is debuting the latest savory protein innovation, Chile Verde Carnitas. Slow cooked to perfection,this new shredded protein features tender cuts of pork simmered in tomatillos, green chiles, garlic and onion, for a subtle spice that balances perfectly with the housemade tomatillo salsa.

Starting today, May 13, Chile Verde Carnitas will be available at participating locations, bringing a juicy, slightly spicy flavor to the menu. Following the successful return of Moe’s limited-time Shredded Beef Birria offering, we’re excited to bring back another fan-favorite protein but with an elevated flavor. For a limited time, guests can spice up their meal and add Chile Verde Carnitas to any entrée for an additional cost.

To turn up the heat even more, Moe Rewards members can enjoy one Chile Verde Carnitas Taco on us* with the purchase of a regular menu item at participating locations, while supplies last, from 5/13/25 – 5/25/25.

*Disclaimer: Moe Rewards members Receive one (1) Chile Verde Carnitas Taco on us (excluding add-ons, extras, taxes and fees) with the purchase of a regular Menu item at participating locations 5/13/25 – 5/25/25. Valid for one redemption per member while supplies lasts. Must apply Reward at checkout. Excludes catering and merchandise. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online and in app orders. Other fees and taxes may apply, see checkout for details. Void where prohibited. Moe’s reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time without prior notice.